Elon Musk’s latest comments on parenting get exactly the response you’re thinking of

According to X/Twitter owner Elon Musk, people without children “lack a stake in the future”, and given his own experiences with parenting, fellow users on his social media platform were quick to subject him to ridicule.

Musk tweeted the remarks on Saturday in response to an article by The Wall Street Journal on philosopher and ethicist Amanda Askell, who works at the San Francisco artificial intelligence company Anthropic.

Elaborating further in a follow-up tweet, Musk wrote: “Will [MacAskill, Amanda’s ex, offered to help write the Grok Constitution, but he has been preaching about the declining birth rate for a decade and has done nothing to have even one kid, nor has Amanda.

“Constitutions should not be written by hypocrites.”

The “Grok Constitution” relates to the “moral constitution” the billionaire said last month his AI chatbot should have, amid the scandal surrounding the technology ‘undressing’ images of women and children.

However, it’s fair to say that Musk’s relationship with his own children hasn’t been easy, what with his custody battles with Grimes (a former partner, real name Claire Elise Boucher) and Ashley St Clair (an ex-right wing influencer who claims Musk was the father of her son), and estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson often clashing with him over his views on trans rights or the “woke mind virus”.

So of course, the response from X/Twitter to Musk opining on the subject of childless adults was exactly what you would expect:

Another user branded it a “textbook sociopathic opinion”:

Meanwhile, Askell herself replied to the tweet arguing that it “depends on how much you care about people in general vs. your own kin”.

“I do intend to have kids, but I still feel like I have a strong personal stake in the future because I care a lot about people thriving, even if they’re not related to me,” she said.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.