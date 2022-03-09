Aussie sign language interpreter gets pooped on by owl during news conference

One sign language interpreter received an almighty surprise after an owl pooped on his face and jacket in the middle of a news conference.
Mike Webb was signing in Australian sign language (Auslan) at a news conference in Queensland where premier Annastacia Palaszcuk and deputy premier Steven Miles were speaking.
As Miles answered a question about flood subsidies, the footage shows Webb suddenly being splattered with poop on his face and jacket from an owl off-camera from in the trees above.
The surprise ariel attack caused Webb to swear as a woman behind the camera said: "Oh no Mickey!" in reaction to what had just happened.
This caused Miles to turn around, spot the owl poop on his colleague and briefly paused while Webb who apologised for his swearing took off his jacket.
He then wiped his face before a police officer stood by offered him a tissue to remove the remaining poop from his face.
Australian Sign Language interpreter, Mike Webb, received an unwelcome bombardment from above whilst he was signing mid-news conference when an owl defecated on his face and jacketpic.twitter.com/1vDXAxgS5t— Reuters (@Reuters) 1646822700
After dusting himself off Webb continued like a trooper and finished translating Miles' words.
"I'm gonna answer quickly," Miles said, causing laughter from everyone at the conference, including Webb.
"It's meant to be good luck," another woman behind the camera can be heard telling the sign language interpreter.
After all the commotion, the press conference then resumed.
Later on, Palaszcuk took to Twitter to applaud Webb for carrying on with his job - and also revealed that the culprit was an owl.
"Nothing stops our fabulous Mikey.
"He stands by my side, he stands by Queensland’s side.
"By the way, it was an owl."
Nothing stops our fabulous Mikey.\n\nHe stands by my side, he stands by Queensland\u2019s side.\n\nBy the way, it was an owl pic.twitter.com/QPiqai5JSx— Annastacia Palaszczuk (@Annastacia Palaszczuk) 1646787263
Good thing, Queensland Police are on the case to catch the pooper...
Can confirm police have launched an investigation into this fly by hooting #notmikeyhttps://twitter.com/AnnastaciaMP/status/1501360715344400384\u00a0\u2026— Queensland Police (@Queensland Police) 1646794790
Of course, the clip inevitably made rounds on social media with people praising Webb to continuing on with the job.
Oh well. At least he\u2019ll get good luck now! https://twitter.com/reuters/status/1501509349566418945\u00a0\u2026— Sacha Jones \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\u2744\ufe0f (@Sacha Jones \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\u2744\ufe0f) 1646824050
Mike is a hero to many Queenslanders; this is one more moment showing why.https://twitter.com/reuters/status/1501509349566418945\u00a0\u2026— Dr Sandra Antonelli (@Dr Sandra Antonelli) 1646822957
This is straight out of my nightmares https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1501509349566418945\u00a0\u2026— Kris Crawford (@Kris Crawford) 1646822796
