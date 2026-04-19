Paddington’s meeting with the late Queen recreated with new Steiff bear

Paddington’s Platinum Jubilee tea party with the late Queen Elizabeth II has been recreated with toys to celebrate the launch of a new Steiff bear to mark what would have been her 100th birthday on April 21.

The scene resembles the time the late Queen appeared in a comedy sketch with a digitally animated Paddington to mark the milestone in 2022, in which she revealed she kept marmalade sandwiches – Paddington’s favourite treat – in her handbag.

The stunt which took place at Newby Hall, saw a soft toy of Paddington positioned having tea with the special edition Queen Elizabeth II Steiff teddy bear, which wears one of the late Queen’s most recognisable outfits, a lime green coat with matching hat, pearl necklace and handbag.

Ian Munro with Paddington and the bear (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Ian Munro, Steiff’s director of international sales, told the Press Association: “We’re here today at the fantastic Tapestry Room here at Newby Hall, and we are celebrating the fact that 100 years ago, on the 21st of April, 1926, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, was born.

“And what Her Majesty (stood) for in the last 100 years was really, as she said herself, dedication and pride, and service, and I think she has a very special place in all of our hearts.

“And all of us at Steiff, together with our key partner, Galerista, wanted to celebrate this event where we’re launching a superb collectible, limited edition-style teddy bear.”

The bears will be limited to just 4,996, a nod to the late Queen living to 96 years old, and are priced at £289 each.

The bears will be priced at £289 each (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

They will be individually numbered and presented in a souvenir bag, with coloured embroidery on the soles of their feet to commemorate what would have been the late Queen’s 100th birthday.Mr Munro described the moment Paddington met the late Queen as “one of the most cherished moments” and added that it was “one of the greatest secrets”.

When the late Queen died in 2022, mourners left Paddington cuddly toys and marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace in tribute.

Founded in the German city of Giengen in 1880 by Margarete Steiff, the company which takes her name claims to have invented the first ever teddy bear, and has gone on to create an array of bears to mark occasions such as the millennium and the sinking of the Titanic.