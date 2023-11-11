Hundreds of thousands of people are set to join a rally in central London today to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The protest comes after a week of political arguments over whether the march, scheduled for the same day as the annual Remembrance Day commemorations, should go ahead.

Both prime minister Rishi Sunak and home secretary Suella Braverman tried to have the rally cancelled on the basis that it is "disrespectful", but it now looks set to be one of the biggest political marches in British history.

More than 2,000 police will be on duty for a "significant" operation in London, the Metropolitan police said on Friday.

People will assemble at about midday at Park Lane, before beginning to march at 12.45pm. That is nearly two hours after the minute's silence at the Cenotaph on Whitehall, about a mile away. The march is not planned to go down Whitehall.

King Charles to lead Remembrance Day ceremony Stefan Postles/Getty Images The remembrance ceremony will go ahead at the Cenotaph as planned, with a minute's silence at 11am. King Charles will lead the proceedings, joined by Rishi Sunak, former prime ministers, and representatives from across the Commonwealth. It's worth remembering that, for all the political uproar, the commemorations will be long finished by the time pro-Palestinian protesters gather at Hyde Park this afternoon. The Cenotaph is under 24-hour guard, while any protesters found in the area will be arrested, police say. The march is not planned to go past the monument. Here's our explainer on the Cenotaph, and why it is significant.

Met Police warned to ignore political pressure around march TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images The Met has briefed its officers not to be influenced by pressure from politicians over today’s proceedings. Laurence Taylor, deputy assistant commissioner, said: “There is no doubt this is going to be a very tense weekend. Narratives throughout the week clearly play into that.” “I have briefed all of my commanders that the decisions we make are not to be influenced by external comments or pressure.” It comes after home secretary Suella Braverman characterised the rallies as “hate marches” earlier in the week. Prime minister Rishi Sunak has also tried and failed to persuade the police to ban the march, claiming it is “disrespectful” on Remembrance Day.

March route from Park Lane to US embassy, avoiding Whitehall and Cenotaph Google Maps Organisers have shared a route for the rally later, which will begin at Hyde Park and work its way through Westminster. Protesters will then cross Vauxhall bridge before heading to the US embassy in Nine Elms, where speeches and a rally will take place. The route avoids the usual protest spots of Trafalgar Square and Whitehall, where Remembrance Day events will take place about two hours earlier. The Palestinian Solidarity Campaign has urged attendees to "march peacefully" and follow the official route. It also said people at the rally should disperse by 4pm, when the official event comes to a close.

More than 500,000 people expected to march in London, say organisers TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images A spokesperson for the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, one of the organisers of the march, said more than 500,000 people are expected to turn out in central London today. Similar events are likely to be held in other cities around the UK, but the one in the capital could be one of the biggest political protests ever, by those numbers. For context, it is estimated that about 1.5m people marched in protest against the Iraq War in 2003. The PSC spokesperson said: “We invite all people of conscience to join us in peacefully marching. More than 500,000 people are expected to converge in London, making it one of the largest political marches in British history,” they said.

