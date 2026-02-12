Pam Bondi was accused of “lying under oath” by a Congressman during the House judiciary committee on the Jeffrey Epstein files .

Wednesday (11 February) saw an uncomfortable US attorney general Bondi face questions on her department’s handling of the Epstein files.

The Department of Justice has come under fire for redacting the names of apparent perpetrators and co-conspirators of convicted paedophile Epstein, failing to redact the identities of victims and failing to investigate when there is evidence of criminality.

In one exchange between Representative Ted Lieu and Bondi, the former accused Bondi of lying under oath.

Lieu asked Bondi whether there was any evidence that underage girls attended any parties that Trump attended with Epstein.

Bondi replied: “This is so ridiculous and they are trying to deflect from all the great things Donald Trump has done. There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime. Everyone knows that. This has been the most transparent presidency.”

Lieu then displayed a witness statement document that allegedly contradicted Bondi’s claim.

He said, “I believe you just lied under oath. There is ample evidence in the Epstein files”.

At that point, Bondi cut in and demanded, “Don’t you ever accuse me of a crime”.

“I believe you just lied under oath and this is all on videotape,” Lieu continued. “You said there’s no evidence of a crime. I’m showing you, here is a witness statement [from someone] who called into the FBI’s Threat Operations Centre. He drove Donald Trump around in a limo. He overheard what Donald Trump said to Jeffrey on his cell phone.”

Lieu claimed no one at the DOJ has interviewed the witness.

He concluded: “Shame on you. If you had any decency, you would resign right after this hearing concludes.”

indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

