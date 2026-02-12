Trump’s bruised hand becomes talking point once more - this time for the cover-up

Donald Trump ’s hand is back in the news again after close-up images show discolouration smeared over with makeup.

Questions around the mental and physical health of US president Trump have run rampant in recent months, with speculation rife about the bruising on the back of Trump’s right hand, which photographers have been paying particular attention to.

Back in December, the White House issued a fresh explanation as to why the president’s right hand was bandaged, suggesting it was caused by “constantly shaking hands” with people and aspirin use.

The discolouration has been seen repeatedly caked (rather poorly) with makeup during public appearances, including recently at a White House event for pro-coal groups.

Someone mocked the White House’s explanation, writing: “BAN HANDSHAKING IT’S DECIMATING HIM.”

Another said: “It’s like he edits his own hand in Microsoft Paint circa ‘94.”

The White House explanation was called into question in January when Trump attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where the back of both hands appeared bruised with dark discolouration.

