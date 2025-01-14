Paris Hilton fosters dog displaced by the LA wildfires after losing her own home

Amid the LA wildfire devastation, Paris Hilton has turned her personal tragedy into an act of kindness by volunteering at her local animal shelter and fostering a dog displaced by the disaster.

Hilton's Malibu home was among the 12,000 homes, businesses, schools and other structures destroyed by the fires. She recently confirmed she "watched her home burn to the ground on live TV".

"This home was where we built so many precious memories," she said. "It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London."

She continued: "To the brave firefighters and first responders risking their lives to protect us - you are true heroes.

"I am so grateful for your courage, dedication, and the incredible sacrifices you’re making to save lives and fight this unimaginable battle. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

In a post shared on Instagram, Hilton told followers she had been volunteering at the Pasadena Humane Society, where she revealed she will "also be fostering another dog who was surrendered by his family who lost their home in the fire."





The heiress wanted to create awareness towards the "incredible charity" who are "doing so much work" for hundreds of animals affected by the fires.

"What’s most important is getting donations," she added.

Hilton is also determined to reunite a cat with its owner, after the animal was recently sheltered by the charity.

"This beautiful cat was found without a collar in #Altadena and has been in the shelter for the last four days," Hilton continued in her caption.

"Please share with anyone you know from the Altadena area so we can reconnect this baby with his owner! His animal ID is A519218."

