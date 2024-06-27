Former reality star and American socialite Paris Hilton has told a US congressional committee about the horrific abuse she suffered at youth institutions in her teens.

On Wednesday (26 June), speaking before a US congressional committee that is attempting to strengthen child welfare protections, Hilton stated that she suffered several forms of abuse at youth residential facilities she was sent to because of what her parents believed was rebellious behaviour.

While institutionalised in her teens, Hilton said she was “force-fed medications and sexually abused by staff” at a youth facility.

The 43-year-old told the House Committee on Ways and Means that she was “violently restrained and dragged down hallways, stripped naked and thrown into solitary confinement”.

Hilton described being “kidnapped” and ripped from her bed at home to be taken to the first of four facilities she would eventually go to. She added that her parents were deceived and “fell for the misleading marketing of the troubled teen industry”.

“These programs promised healing, growth and support, but instead, did not allow me to speak, move freely or even look out a window for two years,” Hilton said.

She went on to criticise the so-called “troubled teen industry”. Hilton described it as a for-profit industry that makes 23 billion dollars a year and sees innocent children as “dollar signs”.

“That means that they’re trying to spend as little money as possible, and the type of employees they’re hiring are people not being checked, people that should be nowhere near children,” the star added.

Lawmakers on the committee praised Hilton for her candour and courage in speaking about her past trauma, and for advocating for young people in the system today.

Representative Mike Thompson, said: “Ms Hilton, I want to thank you for your compelling and courageous testimony today, and the work you’ve been doing not only to highlight the problems you’ve faced, but the problems that many others face on a day-to-day-basis.”

