The 5 worst moments from Piers Morgan's interview with Andrew Tate on UK race riots

Andrew Tate was back on Piers Morgan Uncensored again, and this time he was challenged on comments he made surrounding the race riots taking place around the UK.

Last month, as families mourned the death of three young girls killed in a horrific knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, riots broke out after being stoked by disinformation about the identity of the suspect.

Tate was one of those people, who claimed online that the attacker was an “illegal migrant” and urged people to “wake up”.

Tate was challenged on this disinformation in his latest interview with Morgan – these are the biggest talking points from the show which aired on Wednesday night (August 7).

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Challenged on spreading disinformation about the Southport





Morgan began the interview by challenging Tate on disinformation he’d spread online, saying that he had lied about the attacker behind the Southport stabbings being an "illegal Muslim" on the MI6 terror watchlist.



Morgan added that as the “great espouser of truth", Tate should condemn those false rumours.

Tate countered by saying that he was speaking to "non-muslims" by saying: "If you read your history and you understand how the political class have lied to us to get us into all of these forever wars... they have tried very hard to make you believe that Muslims are your enemy. There's been a large propaganda campaign by the Western media machine to make sure you feel that way. I assure you that 99.9 per cent of Muslims feel the same way as you, feel just like you and they're good people. I don't want anyone to instantly assume that Muslims have committed a violent crime because a violent crime has happened."

"I'm not the reason why the riots started, I'm a person who has four daughters himself, disgusted by what he heard, believes that is unacceptable in any civilised civilisation and we should do anything it takes to stop it happening again."

He then conceded: "Perhaps I was wrong that he was an illegal migrant, and he was only a migrant. Perhaps I was wrong about that detail. However, I was right about most of the things I've said."

Morgan replied: "Well, you were wrong."

“Spewing complete fake news bull****”









One of the most fiery moments of the interview came when Morgan called him out for spreading disinformation in no uncertain terms, saying: "The sheer brass neck of you Andrew, lecturing me about the truth, when you've spent the last week spewing complete fake news bull****, is breathtaking."





Tate being ‘thrown under the bus by Nigel Farage’





Nigel Farage previously said he was referring to claims made by Tate when he asked whether the alleged Southport attacker was known to security services - something which Tate previously hit back at him for.



In a video posted on July 30, the day after the attack that killed three young girls, Reform UK leader Mr Farage said there had been “reports” that the suspect was being monitored by the security services.

He said his comments about the security services had been referring to posts by “prominent folks with a big following”, such as Tate falsely claiming the suspect had arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in a small boat in 2016.

During their interview, Tate said that his preferred choice of leader for the UK is Farage - Morgan then pointed out he'd been ‘thrown under the bus’ by Farage.





Tate called for riots to stop





"You have more in common with the people you live amongst than the political elites. What kind of powderkeg are we building in the UK through incompetent leadership?" Tate asked during the interview.



He later said he would "absolutely" call on right-wing rioters to stop rioting.





Do you denounce Tommy Robinson?

When asked if he denounced Tommy Robinson, Tate replied: "Tommy Robinsons and me disagree on a whole bunch of issues and he's completely incorrect on his view of Islam."

He added: "I denounce him for everything bad he's said about Islam. I cannot be his friend or support him for that reason. “

Tate then went on to call Robinson a 'zionist' after he was questioned for sharing a controversial opinion by Amerian far right commentator Nick Fuentes.









Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings