Nigel Farage calls misogynist Andrew Tate an 'important voice' for men

Comments from Nigel Farage calling self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate an “important voice” for men have resurfaced online.

The Reform UK leader spoke on a podcast earlier this year, saying that Tate could “perhaps a bit of confidence at school” to young boys.

Farage appeared on a Strike It Big podcast in February, while still saying that Tate had gone “over the top” with some of his comments.

Tate and his brother Tristan are currently awaiting trial on accusations of rape and human trafficking. They both deny the allegations.

“Tate was a very important voice for an emasculated,” Farage said, speaking to the hosts. “You three guys, you are all 25, you are all kind of being told you can’t be blokes, you can’t do laddish, fun, bloke things… That’s almost what you’re being told.”

He added: “That masculinity is something we should look down upon, something we should frown upon. It’s like the men are becoming feminine and the women are becoming masculine and it’s a bit difficult to tell these days who’s what.

“And Tate fed into that by saying, ‘Hang on, what’s wrong with being a bloke? What’s wrong in male culture? What’s wrong in male humour?’ He fed into those things. His was a campaign of raising awareness, his was a campaign of giving people perhaps a bit of confidence at school or whatever it was to speak up …”

Farage also admitted that Tate “maybe took that alter-ego of masculinity too far in his relationships with women” and that some of his comments “were over the top”.

Earlier this year, Tate was criticised for spouting more nonsense online, this time over sexual intercourse and having children - but thankfully, social media users immediately ridiculed the online influencer’s inflammatory remarks.

According to 37-year-old Tate, who has previously claimed he has at least 10 children, said on Elon Musk’s social media platform that men aged 40 or over who have fewer than five children are “probably gay” .

