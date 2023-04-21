'Mutant' pig born without a snout

A mutant pig has been born without its trademark snout.

The piglet’s nostrils are located on top of its gums inside its mouth.

As a result, the tiny porker has to breathe through it instead.

The little swine was born on a ranch owned by a pig farmer, Mariolys Herrera, in Guantanamo Province, Cuba, at dawn on 18 April.

One local commented: “I don't think he will survive that long, just amazing.”

Azucena said: “Poor little guy. I hope he survives.”

Jam Press

Mariyanis wrote: “Quite a rare case, what a shame!”

Venus remarked: “Poor thing, I imagine it will be difficult for him to breastfeed, eat, etc.”

Mirelys commented: “Poor thing, they don't last long because they compromise his airway when eating...”

It is unclear if the farmer has taken the pig to a vet to find out whether it has a long-term chance of survival given its compromised airways.

Earlier this year, a farmer in Córdoba Province, Argentina, was left in shock after a mutant piglet was born with two snouts.





Jam Press

Ramón Aguilar said the piglet was able to breathe normally despite having two snouts, two mouths, two tongues, and four nostrils.

He told local media: “I’ve been raising pigs for many years and this is the first time I’ve seen one born like this.”

