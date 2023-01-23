Pig kills butcher

A pig at a Hong Kong slaughterhouse tried to take control of its fate when it knocked over and killed a butcher with a cleaver.

In a report from CNN, officials said the pig was shot with an electrical stun gun at the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse on Friday (20 January).

But when the animal regained consciousness, it attacked the 61-year-old butcher, who then dropped his 15-inch-long meat cleaver right onto his foot.

The outlet said that a fellow worker - called Cai by Hong Kong News - discovered the man heavily bleeding with the cleaver in both his hand and foot.

He was swiftly rushed to the local hospital by ambulance but was unfortunately pronounced dead.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In a press release from the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, they explained that the Labour Department is “investigating the fatal work accident” that occurred.

Officials also told CNN that they are “saddened” by the incident and are extending their condolences to the family.

The butcher’s cause of death hasn’t been officially ruled out yet, and there is also no mention of what happened to the murderous pig.

“We will complete the investigation as soon as possible to identify the cause of the accident, ascertain the liability of the duty holders and recommend improvement measure,” a spokesperson told CNN.

They also said they would “take actions” to see if any violation has been made to “the work safety legislation.”

Elsewhere, the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD), the department that helps manage the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse, noted that they are “saddened” and “concerned” by the incident on the job.

They also expressed that they asked the contractor to “cooperate with the investigation” to properly ensure that fellow workers are doing their work in “safe conditions.”

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department further noted that the slaughterhouse is still running and the fresh meat there has not been compromised.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

