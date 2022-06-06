The organisers of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant have issued an apology after viewers spotted a symbol associated with Nazis on display during Sunday's parade.

A float during the pageant which was supposed to represent the Northern Soul movement of the 1960s featured an image of the 'Black Sun symbol.'

The symbol which looks like a black and silver wheel with 12 jagged lines was on the side of float alongside more traditional Northern Soul logos.

The logo was predominantly used by the SS in Nazi Germany and has since been employed by neo-Nazis as a substitute for the Swastika.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Viewers at home were left both baffled and stunned after spotting the logo, confused as to how the logo ended up on the float despite having no ties to Northern Soul, a movement that predominantly celebrated Black music.

One person said: "Why the f**k is the Black Sun, a nazi symbol, on a Jubilee float?"

Another added: "Absolutely nothing at all to see here, just a Nazi symbol on the side of one of the Jubilee parade buses..."

A third said: "Can some please explain to me why there was a Nazi symbol (black sun) on a float in the jubilee."





















One person suggested that there might have been an error when researching the symbols on Google.

In a statement given to The Mirror, The Platinum Jubilee Pageant Company said: "This is a genuine mistake and we apologise for the offence caused. The act intended to represent the Twisted Wheel Club associated with Northern Soul music from 60s and 70s, and the symbol was unfortunately mislabeled on search engines.

"This is an error with no malicious intent. Anyone who has seen the Pageant will know that the Pageant is all about inclusivity, tolerance and unity and this symbol does not correlate with anything it stands for."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.









das