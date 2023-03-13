Playboy relaunches iconic magazine as a 'OnlyFans alternative'

Playboy is relaunching as a digital magazine, set to go head-to-head with OnlyFans.

The iconic publication scrapped its print edition in 2020 after experiencing financial struggles before laying off 25 members of staff months later.

The new online format is expected to allow users to interact with the brand's creators. According to the New York Post, Playboy aims to provide an "elevated," "safe" and "exclusive" alternative to the adult subscription platform.

Comedian and model Amanda Cerny, who became a Playmate back in 2011, is said to be the first digital cover model. The 31-year-old made over $1 million (£823,000) as a Playboy model during their beta version called 'Centerfold.'

The brand told the publication that the name will be dropped, and instead, will be integrated into Playboy.

"Our Playboy creator platform is the Playboy magazine for the 21st century," Playboy's chief brand officer Rachel Webber said. "We’re putting the power of content creation in the hands of the creative community and giving them the tools to interact with and monetize their fanbases directly."

Playboy's 'Centerfold' first launched in 2021, with Cardi B as the newest addition to the family.

"I’m getting the party started as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from @playboy," Cardi B shared a the time.

"For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms,” Cardi B said in a press release. “I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!"

The difference between the new Playboy rollout and OnlyFans is that Playboy creators will be required to apply and be accepted by its editorial team.

