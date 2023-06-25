Former Playboy playmate said sex with Hugh Hefner was 'like rape'

A former Playmate has claimed that sex with the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner felt "like rape".

Karissa Shannon dated the founder when she was 18, and he was 83. She and her twin sister appeared on the E! reality show The Girls Next Door.

On an episode of the docuseries Secrets of Playboy, Shannon spoke about her experience at the mansion. She shared how she and her sister were working at a Florida restaurant when they were scouted to do a Playboy shoot.

The pair's photoshoot was successful, and they went on to be named July and August 2009 Playmates before being invited to move to the LA mansion.

They recalled the night of their 19th birthday, with allegations that they met a "super nervous" Hefner in his room. He reportedly suggested they should take a pill to calm their nerves leaving the twins. "really f**ked up ... the most inebriated we’ve ever been."

Twins Say Hugh Hefner Expected Sex From Them on 19th Birthday

Shannon alleged that Hefner then pushed their heads down for a sexual favour.

"Just imagine this, just his old hand kind of shakes [as he’s] touching your boob," she candidly shared. "It’s like you’re having sex with your grandpa. And he laid there, looking up, and he was like, 'My babies, my babies. You love me.'"



The pair then left the room when he fell asleep and had a hot shower to "sterilise."

"After that night, I didn’t feel like my body was mine anymore," she continued, saying she felt "used, disgusted."

She also opened up about falling pregnant in the mansion, which she decided not to keep.

"Every time I’ve done it with him, it’s assault," she said. "To me, it’s like rape. He used control mechanisms completely through everything, so I’m happy that I had the abortion."

