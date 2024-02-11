Post Malone surprises fans with 'America The Beautiful' Super Bowl performance

Trust the Super Bowl to catch people off guard - and we're not talking about the sporting action on display by the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers.

Ahead of kick-off in Las Vegas, before either Brock Purdy or Patrick Mahomes had thrown a ball, fans were left surprised by Post Malone's fragile performance.

Singing 'America the Beautiful', the 'Sunflower' singer - born Austin Richard Post - dropped a surprising performance, with guitar in hand that caught fans off-guard:

And it's not just fans online either - some noticed that Taylor Swift was caught on camera enjoying the performance.

It's been a big week for him. Sunflower - recorded with Swae Lee - became a double-diamond single. The first ever. Simply incredible.

Post was followed by the American national anthem - The Star Spangled Banner - performed ahead of kick-off by Reba McEntire.



