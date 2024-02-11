Post Malone surprises fans with 'America The Beautiful' Super Bowl performance

Trust the Super Bowl to catch people off guard - and we're not talking about the sporting action on display by the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers.
Ahead of kick-off in Las Vegas, before either Brock Purdy or Patrick Mahomes had thrown a ball, fans were left surprised by Post Malone's fragile performance.
Singing 'America the Beautiful', the 'Sunflower' singer - born Austin Richard Post - dropped a surprising performance, with guitar in hand that caught fans off-guard:
And it's not just fans online either - some noticed that Taylor Swift was caught on camera enjoying the performance.
It's been a big week for him. Sunflower - recorded with Swae Lee - became a double-diamond single. The first ever. Simply incredible.
Post was followed by the American national anthem - The Star Spangled Banner - performed ahead of kick-off by Reba McEntire.
Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings