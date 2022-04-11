Now, this isn't something you see every day. Multiple prairie dogs delayed a high school baseball game in North Dakota, making for a totally hilarious and adorable scene.

“Safe to say this was a first for me... game delayed due to prairie dogs on the field 😂 Only in North Dakota man,” KXMB sports reporter Luke Gamble tweeted alongside a video of the event.

Gamble’s video of the prairie dogs on the field of the match between the Grafton Spoilers and Rugby Panthers was also shared by others on the platform.

"You’ve always wanted to see prairie dogs delay a baseball game and that day has finally come," read a tweet from Jomboy Media.

In the video, one of the prairie dogs can be seen getting shooed off the field by anxious players ready to play but it instead chooses to stay put. Instead, the animal can be seen standing on what looks like its hind legs while Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” ironically plays on the loudspeaker.

The clip then cuts to a play at third base, where two of the critters are chasing each other. One the animals is shown running toward first base.

However annoying it must have been, one of the best parts of this video is when the first baseman gives in to the unruly prairie dogs and jokingly attempts to field the animal. In the background, Blues Traveler’s “Run-Around” is heard playing. According to media, Rugby won the game 4-1, but let's be honest, we all know who the real winners are.

"it's so weird to see them so far away from wherever their little holes are," said one person of the odd spectacle in a quote retweet.

Someone else said, "If baseball decided to add prairie dogs as a permanent feature, I might become a fan."

