Royal Mint is making a rainbow 50p coin to mark the 50th anniversary of the Pride movement in the UK.

The coin feature rainbows with the Pride progression flag and was been designed by Dominique Holmes, an east London artist, writer, and LGBTQ+ activist.

The commemorative 50p, which is only available online, has been created through a partnership between Pride in London and the Royal Mint and a donation will be made to London LGBT Community Pride as part of the launch.



Asad Shaykh, Pride in London's director of marketing and communications told the BBC it was a "privilege" to see it minted.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"It humbles me greatly that the words that I coined for the brand- protest, visibility, unity and equality - will be on an actual coin, opposite the Queen," he said.

He added: "Nowhere in the world had this been possible, except the UK. Pride in London feels very proud today."

The Royal Mint's director of commemorative coin, Clare Maclennan, said the anniversary was "a milestone celebration" and would use hi-tech colour printing technology to "capture the spirit of Pride UK".

However, it has drawn some criticism on social media:





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.