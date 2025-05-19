Donald Trump shares tribute following Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis

President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

The 82-year-old received the diagnosis on Friday, with his office releasing a statement that read: "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."

Prostate cancer is graded using the Gleason score (a scale from 2 to 10) that reflects how abnormal the cancer cells appear compared to healthy tissue under a microscope.

Biden’s office confirmed a Gleason score of nine, pointing to a particularly aggressive form of prostate cancer.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” the statement added.

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Getty Images

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to express that he was 'saddened' by the news.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis," Trump wrote. "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Trump's message was one of many, as political leaders and public figures shared their support and well-wishes for Biden.

Barack Obama



"Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery," Obama wrote on X/Twitter.





Kamala Harris

"Joe is a fighter - and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery," Harris shared.

"We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time."





Hillary Clinton

"I'm thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer, a disease they've done so much to try to spare other families from," the former Secretary of State wrote. "Wishing you a speedy, full recovery."





Nancy Pelosi

"President Joe Biden is a great American patriot. Paul and I join the millions across the country and around the world praying for him to have strength and a swift recovery in the battle against cancer. Sending love to him and his family," Pelosi penned.





Sir Keir Starmer

“I am very sorry to hear President Biden has prostate cancer,” the UK prime minister said.

“All the very best to Joe, his wife Jill and their family, and wishing the President swift and successful treatment.”





Bill Clinton

"My friend Joe Biden’s always been a fighter. Hillary and I are rooting for him and are keeping him, Jill, and the entire family in our thoughts," he wrote.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



