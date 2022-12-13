A Russian official has moaned about the country's worsening relationship with the British Royal Family - we can't imagine why they aren't fans.

In an interview with Russian news outlet IZ, Russian ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said the family “do not contact us” now King Charles has come to power.

"I know that members of the royal family are advised not to support or engage in contacts with the Russian embassy," he said.

On the other hand, he said, Russia is in contact with the Foreign Office "with a certain regularity."

“We mainly discuss with British diplomats the work of the British Embassy in Moscow and the Russian diplomatic mission here," he said.



“We come to understand that it should be approximately the same (but) we are not met with open arms,” he added, comparing this contact with the relationship with the royals.



In his salty rant, he also called Britain "a pirate haven".

“In the best of times, before 2018, there were many representative offices of Russian business here (about 60 of our representative offices and firms), Russian government bonds were traded on the stock exchange, and London was one of the first places in terms of capital consolidation.

“After 2018, the British government took a course that gradually pushed Russian businesses to leave here.

“The presence of Russian business has now been reduced to almost a minimum due to distrust of the British authorities, which are forcing sanctions, including personal ones.”

Given the ongoing war with Ukraine, and the sanctioning of Russian officials, we doubt anyone in the UK wants much to do with Russia, not least the Royal Family...

