President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is having drastic consequences politically and socially for Russia.

Not only are countries like the US and UK issuing economic sanctions against Russia as punishment for invading Ukraine but the sports and entertainment world are responding too.

Formula 1

Formula 1 released a statement on Twitter saying they would no longer hold the Grand Russian Prix due to the impossible circumstances surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement comes after F1 champion, Sebastian Vettel said he would "not go" and thought "it’s wrong to race in that country. I’m sorry for the people, innocent people who are losing their lives, getting killed for stupid reasons."

Additionally, the popular car racing sport said they were watching the events unfold in Ukraine with "sadness and shock" and "hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation."



Eurovision

Eurovision Song Contest the popular singing content broadcasted by European Broadcasting Union announced today, no Russian acts will be included in this year's content. The statement comes after fans pressured EBU to remove Russia from participating.

In their official statement, posted to Twitter, EBU said, "The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's Contest would bring the competition into disrepute"

Football

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and FIFA announced in a joint statement that all Russian teams, both club and national, are suspended from competing.

"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine," the statement said. " Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.

Ice Hockey

The International Ice Hockey Federation released a statement saying they have suspended Russia and Belarus from competing in every age category and all IIHF competitions until further notice. Additionally, they have withdrawn Russia's ability to host the 2023 IIHF Junior Championship game.

Beijing Paralympics

The International Paralympic Committee decided to expel all Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in this year's Paralympics games which will begin March 4.

Less than 24 hours before the Paralympics were set to begin, the IPC said any athlete from Russia and Belarus will no longer be allowed to participate. The news came as a shock to many as the IPC originally allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete.

"At the IPC we are very firm believers that sport and politics should not mix. However, by no fault of its own the war has now come to these Games and behind the scenes many Governments are having an influence on our cherished event," a statement from the IPC said.

Tennis

Russia and Belarus have been banned from the International Tennis Federation. In a statement, the ITF said it condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine and Belarus' facilitation of the invasion.

Individual players from said countries will be allowed to compete in events but not under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus. This includes the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup.

EA FIFA and Ice Hockey

The video game company, Electronic Arts (EA), followed UEFA and IIHC's lead and have issued a game update that will no longer include Russian or Belarusian teams.

Cannes and Venice Film Festivals

Both Cannes Film Festival and Venice Film Festival announced they would not allow Russian delegates or those tied to the government at either film festival.

In a statement, both festivals said, "Unless the war of assault ends in conditions that will satisfy the Ukrainian people, it has been decided that we will not welcome official Russian delegations nor accept the presence of anyone linked to the Russian government."

Additional sanctions against Russia are expected to continue.

Social media users are pressuring Twitter to ban Russia's government from social media as well.



