Jasmine Crockett 'destroys' Donald Trump in powerful floor speech

Representative Jasmine Crockett has given a powerful address on the House floor (May 5) criticising the Trump administrations first 100 days.

Crockett outlines how Trump's administration undermines black communities, civil rights, education, housing, and public safety.

Speaking on Trump's second term Crockett said "Instead of the President cosplaying as the next Pope, he may want to try to cosplay as an actual President of these United States... he swore an oath, this oath was to protect and defend the constitution."

The Call to Activism account, which has more than 1.1m followers on Twitter/X, posted the speech and wrote: "BREAKING: Jasmine Crockett just DESTROYED Donald Trump in an amazing floor speech... She’s the BEST!"

