GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 2 hidden details revealed by online sleuths

Rockstar Games has released trailer 2 for GTA 6 and online sleuths are busy spotting loads of hidden details that could reveal key information about the game.

The studio also released 70 new screenshots and fresh artwork from the game which are all being meticulously scrutinised too.

It comes after Rockstar Games announced on May 2 the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date 26 May 2026.

Four 'hidden' screenshots 'found' Prominent GTA 6 and Rockstar Games X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown claims "four new hidden screenshots were found on Rockstar's website". They mostly show the locations but there is one of Jason and Lucia embracing in Vice City at night.

Vice City transit system A first look at Vice City's transit system has been spotted in trailer 2. @videotechuk_ posted a slow-mo clip of this on X / Twitter.

GTA 6 available to Wishlist on PS Store GTA 6 is available to Wishlist on PS Store. It features the game's bio too: "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida - forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

Ned Luke reacts to GTA 6 trailer 2 and release date Ned Luke, who played Michael De Santa in GTA 5, has reacted to Rockstar Games releasing trailer 2 and an updated release date for GTA 6. He posted on X / Twitter: "Got a trailer AND a date. Let the #FanGirling begin. "Jason bout to be crowned Prettiest Protag ever. Dude is jacked and good looking? Hearts boutta be pounding."

Trailer 2 passes 60m views on YouTube in 19 hours GTA 6 trailer 2 has now passed 60m views on YouTube alone in the first 19 hours after it was posted.

It doesn't seem as though it will beat trailer 1's record of more than 90m views in its first 24 hours after release, the most of any non-music YouTube video, but it won't be far off.

'Insane amount of detail in EVERY single shot' A clip from trailer 2 has gone viral on social media which was first posted by X / Twitter user @hxrleysivy. The user spotted bubbles rising in a bottle of beer just like they would do in real life and were blown away by the level of detail. The clip has since been reposted several times across social media and fans have similarly been gobsmacked by the detail.

'Georgia could be in GTA 6' It's speculated a fictional version of Georgia called Gloriana could be included in GTA 6. Georgia shares its southern border with Florida and online sleuths have spotted a license plate in trailer 2 for Gloriana. It's also said that Mount Kalaga National Park, a location revealed by Rockstar, "resembles" Providence Canyon State Park in Georgia.

'Proper ray-traced mirrors' @videotechuk_ spotted "proper ray-traced mirrors" in trailer 2. The trailer was captured on a base PS5, which released in 2020, which has stunned gamers with how good it looks.

Basketball minigame 'confirmed' It seems a long rumoured GTA 6 minigame has been 'confirmed' through a new screenshot. X / Twitter user @GTASixInfo spotted what seems to be Jason playing basketball with others. Basketball has not featured in a GTA game since San Andreas released back in 2004.

'Kayaking confirmed' It seems as though players will be able to kayak in GTA 6. This was spotted by @GTASixInfo on X / Twitter.

iFruit phones are back X / Twitter account @GTASixInfo spotted that iFruit phones are back. Rockstar parodied Apple's iPhones with iFruit phones in GTA 5 and GTA Online and it seems they've been upgraded for GTA 6, which would make a lot of sense with the focus on social media from the first trailer.

'Fishing confirmed to be a mechanic' It was spotted from the screenshots that players may be able to fish. Players can fish in Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5.

'You can buy groceries' In one scene from the GTA 6 trailer, Jason can be seen carrying groceries, including a crate of beer, out of a shop. It's led to speculation that groceries can be bought by players as part of GTA 6's gameplay.

Elsewhere from indy100, fans have been reacting to trailer 2 releasing and an expert has revealed the real reason why GTA 6 was delayed.

