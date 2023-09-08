One year ago today Queen Elizabeth II died: This is how the day unfolded

One year ago today, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96.

Her son, the Prince of Wales, automatically succeeded her as King after she died in Balmoral, Scotland, having spent 70 years on the throne.

Looking back at it, it was a fast-paced and stressful day.

The nation first became concerned about her health when announcements were made in parliament earlier in the day, and those fears mounted as the BBC paused normal service to provided continued updates about the monarch's state.

One year on, we look at how the day unfolded.

Parliament gets wind of the news

During a parliamentary announcement about the then prime minister Liz Truss's plans for dealing with the energy crisis, Truss, leader of the opposition Keir Starmer and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle were passed notes by their colleagues. We later learnt these notes updated them about the Queen's health.

Royal Family statement

With rumours circulating, the Royal Family released an update at around 12:30pm. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," it said.

The Queen is "comfortable", it added.

Hoyle read a message from the prime minister shortly after saying: "I know I speak on behalf of the entire house when I say we spend our best wishes to Our Majesty the Queen and that she and the Royal Family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment."

"If there is anything else, we will update the House accordingly," he added.

BBC coverage

As those announcements were being made, the Queen's family were joining her in Balmoral as the nation awaited further updates. BBC newsreaders wore black ties and cancelled planned programmes to provide rolling coverage from outside Balmoral.

At around 6:30pm the BBC and the Royal Family announced that the Queen had died.

Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Charles reacts

Charles, who automatically became King upon the death of his mother, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Truss reacts

Truss also made a statement outside Downing Street, dressed in black. “We are all devastated by the news that we have just heard from Balmoral," she said.

“The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world.’’

Truss referred to Charles, the new King, as King Charles III, saying: “Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, his majesty King Charles III.’

Clarence House confirmed that Charles will be known as King Charles III.

Further tributes were issued throughout the evening.

