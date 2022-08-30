Soaring energy bills could cause thousands of pubs to close, the beer industry has said, in proof that the crisis has really gone too far.

The bosses of companies owning almost half of the UK’s 47,000 pubs said tenants were already giving notice because they could not cope with energy bills, which are due to rise more than fivefold in some cases, according to the Guardian.



Businesses do not benefit from a cap on what suppliers can charge for gas and electricity, unlike households, and the sector is still recovering from the Covid pandemic when pubs were forced to close for months.

In a letter to the government and the Conservative leadership candidates, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the British Beer and Pub Association said mass job losses were inevitable in the absence of help for an industry that employs 940,000 people.

People were horrified by the news:

A government spokesperson told Sky News: "No government can control the global factors pushing up the price of energy and other business costs, but we will continue to support the hospitality sector in navigating the months ahead.

"That includes providing a 50 per cent business rates relief for businesses across the UK, freezing alcohol duty rates on beer, cider, wine and spirits and reducing employer national insurance.

"This is in addition to the billions in grants and loans offered throughout the pandemic."

