One of the tough parts about working with animals is their unpredictable nature.

At any given moment animals will run, bite, sleep, or use the bathroom - even the most prestigious ones, like the horses used in the Royal Horse Guard, aren't immune.

Viewers watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession noticed that some of the guards walking behind the Royal Horse Guard were forced to walk straight through horse poop as they made their way from Westminster Abbey to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Royal guards are supposed to remain at attention the entire time they are on duty in uniform.

This means they cannot react when a fellow guard faints or when walking through an unpleasant path.

"Feel sorry for the servicemen and women who have spent hours polishing their boots having to march through it!" A Twitter user wrote.

"In all the planning of this event, no one thought to hire people to walk behind and clean up the horse poop?" Andi tweeted.

There are many horses involved in the Queen's funeral, four of which were gifted to the Queen by The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in 1969.

The horses named George, Elizabeth, Darby and Sir John led the coffin procession on Monday.

"I have so many questions about the Queen's funeral and most of them involve the logistics of horse poop," Matty wrote.

"The amount of horse poop on shoes is what I’ll always remember about today," Sarah tweeted.

