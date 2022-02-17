In the last few weeks, tensions continued to flare up surrounding Russia and its massing of troops near Ukraine.

Ukraine has recently accused Russia of "provocative shelling" as fears continued to rise around the prospect that Russia is preparing to invade. Meanwhile Russia-backed militants accused Ukraine of provoking Russia.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also noted on Thursday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a "disaster for the world," and that he stands behind Ukraine against the aggression.

"It would be a disaster — not just for Ukraine but for Russia, a disaster for the world. The UK stands squarely behind the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine,” Johnson said according to Sky News.

Should the conflict touch UK soil, Queen Elizabeth II, who has many planned speeches for major events, has one that she will read in the event that the British citizens face a nuclear war or World War III.



The Queen's Speech



The speech was originally written in 1983, during the height of the Cold War, and was made public in 2013 under the 30-year rule by the National Archives.

Certain aspects of the speech are now outdated, such as Prince Andrew being in action for the Royal Navy, but it remains a prescient and sobering text.

Written as if The Queen was broadcasting the message at midday on Friday 4 March 1983, she starts by reflecting on the joys of Christmas before personally sharing the sadness she felt when World War II was announced.

The BBCquote the speech as saying:

I have never forgotten the sorrow and the pride I felt as my sister and I huddled around the nursery wireless set listening to my father's [George VI's] inspiring words on that fateful day in 1939 [at the start of the World War II].

Not for a single moment did I imagine that this solemn and awful duty would one day fall to me.

But whatever terrors lie in wait for us all, the qualities that have helped to keep our freedom intact twice already during this sad century will once more be our strength.

She adds that the terror now comes from technology rather than soldiers or airmen.

We all know that the dangers facing us today are greater by far than at any time in our long history.

The enemy is not the soldier with his rifle nor even the airman prowling the skies above our cities and towns but the deadly power of abused technology.

Her Royal Highness goes on to emphasise the importance of family in such troubling times before concluding:

My message to you therefore is simple. Help those who cannot help themselves, give comfort to the lonely and the homeless and let your family become the focus of hope and life to those who need it.

As we strive together to fight off the new evil, let us pray for our country and men of goodwill wherever they may be.

God Bless you all.

The speech was devised as part of the wargaming exercise which envisioned how the UK would respond to a potential nuclear attack from the Soviet Union.

We certainly hope that we never have to hear a version of this speech, but if you want to read it you can find it below:

Updated on 17 February 2022 to include recent updates about the Russia and Ukraine tensions.

