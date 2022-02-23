A pop culture news site called Hollywood Unlocked falsely reported on Wednesday that Queen Elizabeth II has died, despite her being very much alive.

The 'exclusive' article claimed sources "at the Royal Kingdom" told Hollywood Unlocked the Queen was found dead shortly before she was scheduled to attend the wedding of British Vogue editor, Edward Enninful today. The cause of death was not mentioned.

Immediately, social media users questioned the validity of the report and confusion accelerated after an account pretending to be the official Hollywood Unlocked issued a retraction. However, CEO and founder of Hollywood Unlocked, Jason Lee, tweeted standing by the claim.

Lee also tweeted, "We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace." insinuating that his pop culture news outlet has extremely close sources to Buckingham Palace who told them the information before other outlets.

The seemingly ridiculous nature of the news led many to mock Hollywood Unlocked on social media.

The formal protocol to announce the Queen's death was revealed in 'operation London bridge', in a report by POLITICO. According to the report, once the Queen dies, her private secretary will be informed who then will pass the information off to the cabinet secretary and Privy Council Office. From there, several other UK officials and foreign government officials will be informed.

Eventually, the BBC and PA Media will be the ones to break the news to the rest of the world.

Earlier last year, the Queen's husband, Prince Phillip, died following health complications. His death announcement was circulated by Buckingham Palace and BBC.

While there is no official statement from Buckingham Palace, The Royal Family Twitter account announced it would be partnering with BBC in an official countdown to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend from June 2nd to 5th.

The Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee on February 8th.

The BBC and Royal Family are planning a live broadcast from Buckingham Palace tonight at 7 p.m. GMT to share how fans may celebrate the landmark event.

We reached out to Buckingham Palace and Jason Lee for comment but have not heard back.



