The Queen will be laid to rest in a historic state funeral at Westminster Abbey before a committal service in Windsor.

Crowds of mourners will join the royal family in remembering the late monarch on the national bank holiday (19 September).

The UK will have big screens to watch the Queen's funeral, including in London’s Hyde Park, Sheffield’s Cathedral Square, Birmingham’s Centenary Square, Carlisle’s Bitts Park, Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park and Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland.

Cinemas across the country will also be showing the funeral to bring local communities together.

Here is a guide on what will happen throughout the day:

6.30am – The Queen’s lying in state ends



The Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall has ended.

An estimated 300,000 people queued to pay their respects, with some waiting in line for around 17 hours.





8am – Westminster Abbey will open for the congregation



The Abbey opened its doors to the congregation of those attending the funeral of the much-loved monarch.

The King’s Guards trooped through the Abbey’s gates, with two soldiers stationed at the metal gates awaiting the start of proceedings.





10.30am – The Queen’s coffin will be carried by gun carriage to the Abbey

The coffin will make its way to the Abbey, towed by 142 sailors from the Royal Navy.





10.44am – The royal family will follow the coffin into the Abbey

King Charles III and the royal household will follow the coffin from Westminster Hall to the Abbey.





11am – The funeral service will begin

It is expected to last around an hour.





11.55am – A national two-minute silence





12.15pm – A mile-long public procession through London

A mile-long public procession will set off at 12.15pm to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, arriving at 1pm.

It will travel along Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square, Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Constitution Hill and end at London’s Wellington Arch.





4pm – Committal service

A televised committal service, attended by around 800 guests, will take place at 4pm in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.





7.30pm – A private burial service

A private burial service will take place at 7.30pm.

The Queen will be buried with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel.





