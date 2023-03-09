Anti-LGBTQ politician keeps commenting on gay performer’s thirst traps

Eyebrows are being raised at Tennessee Lieutenant Governor after he commented encouraging messages and heart eyes on a gay performer’s Instagram, despite sponsoring several anti-LGBTQ bills.

Randy McNally (R-TN) was the last person people expected to be cheering on 20-year-old aspiring gay performer Franklyn McClur.

Yet, McNally, 79, consistently comments on McClur’s Instagram posts, even the cheeky ones.

“Super look Finn,” McNally wrote on one of McClur’s posts where he’s posing topless with shorts on.

“Finn, you can turn a rainy day into rainbows and sunshine!" McNally commented on a close-up photo of McClur's butt.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The Republican politician will send McClur a heart or fire emoji on posts from time to time too.

But the irony of the situation is McNally has sponsored several bills that stifle the rights of people within the LGBTQ+ community.

One bill McNally sponsored, SB-1339, prohibits “managed care organization that contracts with the bureau of TennCare” to provide gender-confirming healthcare.

Randy McNally comments a heart emoji on Franklyn McClur's Instagram franklynsuperstar

Another bill criminalises people from taking part in an “adult cabaret performance,” otherwise known as a drag show, on public property.

On Twitter, people criticised McNally for liking McClur’s posts while actively passing legislation that negatively affects the LGBTQ+ community.

McNally’s spokesman, Adam Kleinheider told The Daily Beast and other publications that McNally’s comments are coming from a good place.

“Trying to imply something sinister or inappropriate about a great-grandfather’s use of social media says more about the mind of the left-wing operative making the implications than it does about Randy McNally.”

Kleinheider said McNally is a “prolific social media commenter” who “takes great paints to view every post he can and frequently posts encouraging things to many of his followers.”

“Does he always use the proper emoji at the proper time? Maybe not. But he enjoys interacting with constituents and Tennesseans of all religions, backgrounds, and orientations on social media.”

Speaking toThe Tennessee Holler, McClur said he finds McNally’s comments to be uplifting.

“I just thought he was older and out of touch,” McClur told The Tennessee Holler. “I’ve always taken it as a compliment. I don’t dislike him or think he’s a bad person, he’s one of the only people who has consistently uplifted me and made me feel good.”

McClur also revealed the two became friends on social media in 2020 and the two have been messaging “for years.”

As for McNally, the hate apparently can’t stop him.

“He has no intention of stopping,” McNally’s spokesman said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



