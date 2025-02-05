Red Arrows 50p coin takes off from Royal Mint

A collectable 50p coin has been launched to celebrate the Red Arrows, 60 years after their first public air display in 1965.

The Royal Mint coin features three Red Arrows BAE Systems Hawk TI aircraft in flight, accompanied by the colour trails used in the team’s aerial displays.

Colour versions of the design are available, bringing the speed and agility of the Red Arrows to life.

These new 50p coins... are a wonderful celebration of the excitement, enjoyment and pride felt by millions of individuals... at air shows and events every year Squadron Leader Jon Bond

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, more commonly known as the Red Arrows, has displayed nearly 5,000 times to audiences in 57 countries around the world.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “The Red Arrows are a symbol of British aviation excellence in the UK and worldwide. We are proud to celebrate 60 years of their spectacular displays on an official collectable 50p coin.

“Crafted with the Red Arrows ethos of precision and quality in mind, the dedicated team at the Royal Mint have worked diligently to create a coin which represents the best of the Royal Air Force.”

Squadron Leader Jon Bond, team leader of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, said: “Across 60 seasons, the Red Arrows have aimed to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds with a world-class display of precision and teamwork.

The Red Arrows coin is available to buy from the Royal Mint from Thursday (Royal Mint/PA)

“These new 50p coins, with our distinctive Hawk jets depicted brilliantly in close formation, are a wonderful celebration of the excitement, enjoyment and pride felt by millions of individuals, including the next generation of aviators, at air shows and events every year.”

The coin is available to buy as an individual item from the Royal Mint website, with prices starting from £12.

It was previously available from the Mint as part of its 2025 Annual Set.