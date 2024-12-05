Christmas at the office is in full swing, from festive parties to fun activities – and of course, Secret Santa. Some love it, scrooges hate it, but there's no avoiding it.

In fact, 37 per cent of people have admitted they dread Secret Santa with a further 50 per cent saying they struggle to find something suitable. To solve that issue, they end up re-gifting something they already own.

In November alone, Google searches spiked for 'Secret Santa gift ideas' which prompted thortful to delve into what the UK want – and don't want – in their gifts.

When asked which type of gift they would like to receive as a Secret Santa present, almost a third of Brits (30 per cent) opted for food, such as chocolate, biscuits or nuts. Beauty and alcohol products came in joint second (17 per cent), whilst homeware such as candles and trinkets (11 per cent) ranked next.

Which Secret Santa gift would you like to receive the most? Percentage Food (eg: chocolate, biscuits, nuts etc) 30% Beauty (eg: bath bombs, toiletries, make-up up etc) 17% Alcohol 17% Homewares (eg: candles, trinkets etc) 11% Electronics 9% Personalised gifts 7% Clothes (eg: socks, scarf etc) 6%





Speaking about the results, Kate Palmer, employment services director at Peninsula, offered five invaluable 'dos and don'ts' when it comes to gifting colleagues:

Do set a budget that is inclusive for all. Remember junior members of the team may not make as much as more senior members and you don’t want anyone to feel excluded. If someone doesn’t want to take part, don’t make them. Not everybody celebrates Christmas or wants to participate in events like this, for whatever reason.

Don’t buy anything sexual or suggestive – avoid sexual references even if you think it’s just ‘banter.’

Do know your audience. You’re not buying for your best mates, and you don’t want to embarrass the recipient if gifts are exchanged and opened publicly. Remember with banter, what one person finds funny could cause deep offence to another. Try and stay neutral with your gifting if you don’t know the person

Do put thought into your gift, but don't assume. Get to know the person you're buying for and their likes and dislikes, whether they drink alcohol or have any dietary restrictions such as vegan or vegetarian, so you can avoid gifts that won't be inclusive of their lifestyle.

Do ensure the draw is fair and anonymous. Use a platform such as Elfster or draw names from a hat, rather than assigning people yourself to avoid any suggestion of favouritism or bullying. If you get your boss, it can be tempting to buy something cheeky, but don't!

