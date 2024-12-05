Restaurant sparks debate for ‘charging extra’ if diners don’t finish their food

A restaurant worker has sparked a debate over a concept that requires customers to pay more if they don't finish their dishes.

In a viral TikTok clip that's racked up 4.5 million views, user @mikasahanma shared: "If you can't finish the food in our restaurant, then you have to pay extra in the end."

She said it was down to a "special concept" the restaurant offers in which diners can eat as much as they want for 90 minutes for €30.

She emphasised the concept is all you can eat, not all you can order while recording herself prepping beetroot for dishes.

"I think it's a very fair concept," she continued, adding that it's very common in Germany.

Many sided with the TikToker, with one writing: "Nothing wrong with the concept love, same thing here in Canada."

Another called it a "very reasonable" way to limit food waste, adding: "Our local sushi restaurant has the same rule – all you can eat except you pay for leftovers."

Meanwhile, a third argued: "Hypothetically it’s not all you can eat then is it? There will be food waste as some may not like the dish after serving."









Elsewhere, others highlighted the way she was cutting the beetroot: "'It's to avoid food waste' *Only uses the core of beetroot*."

Another reiterated: "But you just wasted so much beetroot?"



The TikToker responded to the beetroot comments saying she made a tutorial as to why she does this.

In the clip, she showed curious TikTokers how to turn a beetroot into thin slices using a machine. In order to do so, the beet needs to be rounded off with all of its hard edges removed.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.