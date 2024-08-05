RFK Jr admits to part in grim 10-year-old mystery of dead bear in Central Park

Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr has confessed to dumping the body of a bear cub in Central Park in New York City.

The presidential candidate has previously faced accusations of eating barbecued dog , but his recent shocking admission has shown he was definitely involved in one disturbing interaction with an animal.

In a bizarre video posted on X/Twitter, RFK Jr gave his account of how he came to dump the body of a bear cub in a city park. The clip was intended to pre-empt a forthcoming New Yorker magazine article.

Speaking to former sitcom actress Roseanne Barr, he explained that, in October 2014, he had been heading from New York City to upstate New York for a weekend falconing with friends when the driver in front of him hit and killed a bear cub.

RFK Jr said he pulled over to retrieve the animal, explaining: “I was going to skin the bear – and it was in very good condition – and I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator.

“And you can do that in New York State. Get a bear tag for a roadkill bear.”

He continued, explaining that he continued on with his day, going straight to dinner when he was back in the city, all while the bear cub’s body remained in his car.

RFK Jr said: “At the end of the dinner, it was late and I realised I couldn’t go home. I had to go to the airport, and the bear was in my car, and I didn’t want to leave the bear in my car because that would have been bad.”

He explained he made the decision to dump the bear in Central Park, where a number of bicycle accidents had recently happened, in an attempt to make people believe the cub had been struck by a bike and killed.

“So we did that and we thought it would be amusing for whoever found it or something,” he said.

The following day, RFK Jr found the story was all over the news.

“The next day it was on every television station. It was a front page of every paper and I turned on the TV and there was like a mile of yellow tape and 20 cop cars, there were helicopters flying, and I was like, ‘Oh my god. What did I do?’”

RFK Jr was not revealed as the culprit until journalists recently uncovered the story. Captioning his post, he wrote: “Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker…”

