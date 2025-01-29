Roald Dahl’s The BFG to be adapted for Royal Shakespeare Company festive show

A new adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s novel The BFG is set to delight families over the festive period this year as part of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s 2025/26 programme.

Playwright Tom Wells will adapt the story about the Big Friendly Giant who captures an orphan named Sophie and brings her back to his home in Giant Country.

The production will have a 10-week run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon from November 25 to January 31, before it moves to the Chichester Festival Theatre from March 16 to April 12.

Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon (Sam Allard/RSC/PA) PA Media - Sam Allard/RSC

The story from the 1982 children’s novel by British author Dahl follows the kind-hearted and big-eared BFG, who kidnaps young Sophie from an orphanage.

While the BFG is a gentle soul, his home in Giant Country is full of much bigger giants including Fleshlumpeater and Meatdripper, who pick on the BFG and feast on humans.

Sophie and the BFG team up on an unlikely adventure in a bid to save children everywhere.

The Roald Dahl Story Company has collaborated with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) and the Chichester Festival Theatre on the adaptation.

It will directed by RSC co-artistic director Daniel Evans, marking his directorial debut with the company.

Evans and and his RSC co-artistic director Tamara Harvey said: “This inspiring story – about an unlikely alliance between an orphan, a giant and a queen – tells us that when we have the courage to make our dreams a reality, we can change the world.

“To be adapting Roald Dahl’s much-loved children’s novel for the stage in collaboration with the Roald Dahl Story Company and Chichester Festival Theatre is a dream come true for us.

“Tom Wells’ magical new adaptation builds upon the RSC’s longstanding commitment to make spectacular and moving theatre for family audiences – and we’re thrilled to be collaborating with an exceptional creative team to dream up an unforgettable theatrical experience which promises to be larger-than-life.”

The book has previously been adapted for the 2016 fantasy adventure film which was directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg and starred Sir Mark Rylance as the BFG and Ruby Barnhill as Sophie.

Other popular Dahl books have also been adapted for the stage, with The Witches previously showing at the National Theatre, while a production of The Enormous Crocodile was staged at Leeds Playhouse.

Roald Dahl Story Company artistic director Jenny Worton said The BFG “opens a magical new chapter” for the company following the success of the previous shows.

“Our dream is to bring mischievous joy to audiences of all ages through our growing family of live shows,” she said.

“After years of delicious inventing with Tom Wells, Daniel Evans, and the wider creative team, we are excited to share our passion for this iconic story with the rest of the world.

“Alongside Chichester Festival Theatre, we’ve created something full of imagination and heart, just as you’d expect from the world of Roald Dahl.”

Priority booking for the show at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre opens from 10am on Friday January 31, with public booking opening at 10am on February 12. Tickets for the Chichester Festival Theatre will open in September.