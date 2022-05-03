On Monday night, a leaked document, obtained by POLITICO, from the Supreme Court revealed The Court's intent to overturn Roe vs. Wade the 1973 decision that made abortion rights legal in the United States.

Should the precedent be overturned, states would be given the responsibility to create and enforce rules surrounding abortions which would drastically change people's access to abortions.

Based on prior laws and current restrictions being put into place, 24 states would likely enact laws that extremely limit abortion access according to a report from the Center for Reproductive Rights.

13 of these states have 'trigger laws' in place meaning once abortion is no longer a federally regulated rule, these states have their own laws set up to immediately go into effect.

Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming would have laws that either limit or ban entirely abortions,

Based on data from the Guttmacher Institute, they estimate 26 states would likely ban or limit abortions based on prior laws or the state's attitude toward abortions.

This includes Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Two states have no laws protecting the right to an abortion: New Hampshire and New Mexico.



15 states, including the District of Columbia, have laws protecting abortions and likely would uphold that: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington,

With news that Roe v. Wade may be overturned shortly, state lawmakers must now consider how they want their state to approach abortions in the US.

