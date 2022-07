Royal Institute of British Architects announces 2022 Stirling Prize shortlist

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the six buildings nominated for the 2022 Stirling Prize for the UK’s best new building.

Nominees from across the country are vying for the award, which is the highest accolade in architecture.

The contest is now in its 26th year, with the winner due to be announced on Thursday October 13 2022.

Among those in contention are a net-zero development located at 100 Liverpool Street, in London, created by Hopkins Architects.

The building encompasses a dramatic renovation and extension of a 1980s office block to create a suite of offices and commercial and public spaces in the capital’s financial district.

Also nominated is Forth Valley College – Falkirk Campus, in Scotland, designed by Reiach and Hall Architects.

It is made up of three cutting-edge higher-education facilities connected by courtyards and open learning spaces.

Henley Halebrown is nominated for its work on Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road, in London, which is a striking red-brick complex that combines affordable housing with a new primary school for the growing east London community.

Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park, which forms part of Elephant and Castle’s regeneration programme in London, is a cluster of buildings forming a new city block of 228 new homes and retail spaces wrapped around a communal garden.

It is designed by Panter Hudspith Architects.

Mae Architects are nominated for their work on Sands End Arts and Community Centre, in London – a fully accessible single-storey building arranged around a disused lodge comprising flexible activity spaces and a community cafe.

Also nominated is The New Library, Magdalene College, in Cambridge, designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects.

The detailed timber-framed library and study space is designed to replace that previously gifted by Samuel Pepys and projected to survive for another 400 years.

RIBA President Simon Allford said “As we grapple with housing, energy and climate crises, these six projects give cause for optimism, each offering innovative solutions to the challenges of today and the future.

“From major capital city regeneration programmes to new visions for higher education, they all share the ambition to deliver generous architecture fit for a low-carbon future.

“Four of our shortlisted schemes provide new spaces to interact and learn.

“These formal and informal settings – schools, colleges and community centres – epitomise how to design for sustained community benefit.

“They are joined by ambitious new housing developments on compact and complex sites that set a benchmark for investment in high quality, desirable urban homes.

“All six buildings are informed by close consultation and collaboration with clients, contractors and the community. The result: outstanding and welcoming architecture that lifts the spirit of all who engage with it.

“All six are also underpinned by their understanding of construction’s responsibility to mitigate and adapt to our climate crisis.

“From the reuse and upgrade of existing buildings to the conscious specification of low-carbon materials and technologies, to the thoughtful design of hybrid, flexible spaces – these schemes consider their environment and give generously to their community.

“In their architects’ attention to detail, and their clients’ determination and commitment, these six projects distinguish themselves and represent the best of UK architecture today.

“Together they demonstrate the power of exceptional architecture to enhance lives. My congratulations to everyone involved.”

The 2022 RIBA Stirling prize-giving ceremony will be held at RIBA, 66 Portland Place in London.