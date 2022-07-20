The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has expertly trolled Royal Mail after the company's workers vote to take strike action.

Yesterday, postal service workers at Royal Mail voted in a ballot to take strike action in a dispute over pay. The vote comes not long after rail workers with the RMT Union undertook three days of strike action.

Responding to the vote, Royal Mail’s official Twitter account stated it was “disappointed” that CWU members decided to vote to strike, and maintained it would seek to reach an agreement before the strike action takes place.

The company tweeted: “We’re disappointed that members of CWU have voted in favour of industrial action. This ballot result does not necessarily mean there will be industrial action. We will continue to seek an agreement.”

In response to the tweet, CWU’s communications team took a leaf out of the RMT’s playbook and hit back with a sassy tweet, writing: “Dry your eyes mate,” which may or may not be a reference to The Streets song.

The tweet has been liked more than 22,000 times, with many people expressing solidarity with the CWU and telling the comms team to “take a bow”.

One person said: “I love the age of the sassy trade union.”

Another wrote: “As a BT employee, I’m fully behind the Post Office outcome and to whoever runs your social media team, take a bow.”

Someone else said: “I think the unions have all worked out how to tear companies/government a new one... I welcome it!”

The sassy tweet comes as RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch became somewhat of a cult hero for taking no prisoners in media interviews discussing the rail workers’ strike.



