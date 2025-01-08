Royal Marines Band plays to help veteran celebrate 102nd birthday

The Royal Marines Band has helped a veteran celebrate his 102nd birthday by performing for him at his celebrations.

Jeffrey Broadhurst was also joined by friends, family, members of the Royal Marines Association and fellow residents of the Parker Meadows care home in Fareham, Hampshire, for the birthday party.

The Royal Marines Band performing for Jeffrey Broadhurst

He said: “I really enjoyed today, it was very unexpected. I was just expecting a little group of us in the corner having a nice quiet drink and a chat.”

When asked how he felt about the celebrations, he said: “Not much different than my 101st except it was a bigger do.”

His daughter Kay Dunleavy said: “It’s just so special to have the band service perform for Dad today.

Jeffrey Broadhurst with fellow former Royal Marines

“Mum and Dad used to go to all the band’s concerts together when they lived in Exmouth and the last one he went to was actually here in Portsmouth with my mother. It’s very special.”

Band Sergeant Martyn Chapman said: “It’s a nice touch for the band to help celebrate a former Royal Marine’s birthday. It’s continuing their legacy, it’s recognising their service they gave and being able to give something back.”

Mr Broadhurst was born in Wolverhampton and was called up to join the Army after joining the Home Guard.

Jeffrey Broadhurst served with the Army and the Royal Marines

His interest in sport, including swimming, water polo and cricket, led to him transferring to the Royal Marines as a sergeant with 40 Commando.

After the Second World War, he worked on farms in Exmoor, Wiltshire, Somerset and Hampshire before he moved to Fareham in 2016 with his now late wife Dorothy.

They were together for 72 years and he has a son and a daughter, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.