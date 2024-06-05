Ruby Franke's son gives damning comparison of his mother and a dog

One of the children of Ruby Franke has made a damning comparison between his mother and a dog on social media.

Franke is a YouTuber who used to post parenting advice to millions of viewers. She was jailed for up to 30 years for physically and emotionally abusing her six children earlier this year.

The 42-year-old former “momfluencer” shared a tearful apology to her kids from a court in Utah back in March.

At the time, Franke claimed she had been “manipulated” by her mentor and business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt.

According to the prosecutors, Franke and Hildebrandt tried to convince the two youngest children – who are now aged 10 and 13 – that they were evil, possessed and needed to be punished to repent. The prosecutors also said her older children were starved, kicked, beaten and forced to perform hard physical labour.

Making his feelings clear on social media, 19-year-old Chad Franke has spoken out against his mother. He previously made a TikTok poking fun at his mother going to prison, and he's also posted a comparison between his mother and a dog.

Posting on Mother’s Day, he uploaded a picture of himself with a dog. He added text that claimed while he had only met the dog twice, it had done more for him than his mother this year.

Chad also posted a clip of himself speaking about meeting his girlfriend’s mother on Mother’s Day, and said he hoped she could be his “mother-in-law” in future.

After accepting her sentence earlier this year, Ruby Franke thanked local police officers, doctors and social workers for being the “angels” who saved her children from her.

Addressing her kids, who were not present at the sentencing hearing, she said: “I’ll never stop crying for hurting your tender souls.

“My willingness to sacrifice all for you was masterfully manipulated into something very ugly. I took from you all that was soft and safe and good.”

