Rudolf retired? Santa uses helicopter to deliver hundreds of toys to hospital

Children at Cork University Hospital were amazed to catch a glimpse of Santa on a flying visit on Friday.

Santa, who was giving his reindeer a pre-Christmas rest, made quite the entrance by instead arriving on a Coast Guard Helicopter.

He delivered hundreds of presents to children on the paediatric ward, many of whom will spend the festive season under the care of hospital staff.

Harry Bassel, seven, with Cork senior footballers Brian Hurley (left) and Michael Aodh Martin (right) (Colm Lougheed/PA)

The huge toy-drop was the result of a Kinsale & District Lions Club appeal in partnership with CUH Charity, which began in 2020.

The man in red had plenty of support from emergency services, which travelled to the hospital in convoy from Bishopstown Garda Station.

The effort was bolstered by contracting firm MMD Construction, which donated a large number of toys, along with investment bankers JP Morgan and toys from this year’s RTE Late Late Toy Show set.

Santa, his lion helper, Sean Og O hAilpin and seven-year-old Ciara Murphy (Colm Lougheed/PA)

“The appeal started off quite small but is growing year on year, people like to give at Christmas and toys have been coming in from the public every day,” said Cormac Fitzgerald, president of Lions Club.

“There’s a great spirit of volunteerism in the club.

“We package up the toys and then the HSE, Gardai, Cork City Fire Service, Civil Defence, Coast Guard and army escort them, with Santa, to CUH.

“It’s great for the kids and it’s designed to have an impact on those who will be in hospital over Christmas.”

Santa visited several children on his visit, including Millie Sophia Campion (Colm Lougheed/PA)

Once delivered to CUH, healthcare workers sort through the hundreds of toys and match them up with children.

Kinsale & District Lions Club also delivers toys to other organisations, schools and charities.

Claire Concannon, executive director of CUH Charity said: “As well as being a breath-taking spectacle, this event with Kinsale Lions Club brings true joy to children at the hospital.

“Staff are fully behind it and it’s a shining example of community solidarity.

“We are deeply thankful to the Lions Club and their supporters for making this an unforgettable experience for our young patients.”