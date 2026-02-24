Trump shares bizarre AI video of him brawling on ice with Canadian hockey players

Ever imagined President Trump as an Olympic ice hockey player? Nope, neither have we.

Nevertheless, he shared a bizarre AI-generated video of himself taking to the ice playing for Team USA while tackling and brawling with Canadian opponents.

The 79-year-old took to his platform Truth Social, where he shared the minute-long clip created by X chatbot Grok.

It comes after Team USA's gold medal win at the Winter Olympics, the first since 1980, as a result of 24-year-old Jack Hughes' overtime goal to clinch a 2-1 win over Team Canada on Sunday (February 22).

In the AI video, suit-sporting Trump can be seen shoving Canadian defenders to the ice and even punching one of them, leading him to sit in the penalty box. After this, he then returns to the ice where he appears to score a winning goal as his US teammates hug him in celebration.

"What a play by Trump," calls the fictional announcer, all while the 1982 tune 'Eye of the Tiger' plays.

Since sharing the odd video, it has sparked plenty of reactions on social media.

Republicans Against Trump wrote, "His numbers are sinking like a rock, so now he’s gotta insert himself into other people’s wins. Beyond pathetic."









"Health care costs are up. Grocery prices are up. Utility costs are up. What is Donald Trump focused on? Fantasizing about being an athlete and making the Olympics all about himself," said Rep. Ted Lieu.

A third person simply put, "FFS."









"Keep in mind this is the head of state. The head of state represents what the country is. I guess we all need to take note of the civilisation we are apparently no longer worthy of," a fourth person commented.

This post comes after the White House took to social media to troll former Canadian president Justin Trudeau over the USA's Olympic ice hockey win over Canada.

"You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game," Trudeau wrote on X.

To which the official White House account responded with an image of a bald eagle standing on what appears to be a Canadian goose.

Meanwhile, Trump has come under fire over comments he made during a phone call to the USA men's hockey team following their gold medal win, with people accusing the president of reducing women's ice hockey team to 'misogynistic punch line'. The USA women's hockey team has since declined Trump's invitation to the State of the Union.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Trump accused of reducing women's ice hockey team to 'misogynistic punch line' in call to men's team, and Kash Patel slammed over 'wild' attendance at Olympics ice hockey final and what he did after.

