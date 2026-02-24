Charli xcx deletes posts and leaves fans confused with cryptic message

Charli xcx has left fans confused over her latest social media activity, as they question what's next for the singer who has kick-started her acting career.

Eagled-eyed followers on Instagram noticed that Charli has deleted or archived the majority of her Instagram posts, except three. These include celebrating the release of Brat in June 2024, a snap from a fashion campaign with Saint Laurent from a few weeks ago, and a video of her promoting her new film, The Moment, currently out in cinemas.

She removed "brat" from her Instagram bio, changed her profile picture to a grey wall, and unfollowed everyone.

Meanwhile, Charli has wiped every post on her alternate private Instagram account with the user @360_brat (170,000 followers), where she previously shared teasers about the album before its release and gave updates about the brat wall.

But now that's all been removed, and the only post left is a message the 'Apple' singer left on Monday (February 23), where she thanked fans for her support.

"The only reason I am where I am is because of you, seriously," she wrote. "Thank you for everything; thank you for believing in me, for understanding my nuance, for caring. It's been so special. I love you all so much! See you next time," and signed off the message "Charli xx."

Instagram/charli_xcx

On X/Twitter, Charli has also privated her account and posted, "You can't dread the end when it's over <3".

As this has been going on, fans have been taking to social media to speculate what is next for Charli xcx.

"wtf is happening," one person said.

"I think this just means brat era is over lmao I think people are taking this too far," a second person speculated.





A third person added, "Her album and film press tours are now over. I think that’s all this is about."









"Brat (2024-2026)," a fourth person commented,





A fifth posted, "It really is the end for brat omg."

Along with The Moment, Charli stars in a new indie film, Erupcja with stars Will Madden, Lena Góra, and Jeremy O. Harris, which is set to be released in US cinemas on April 17, but the UK release date has not yet been confirmed.

So it looks like Brat is over - what are we doing for Summer 2026?

