Runner, 90, who finished 10k in just over an hour sets ‘world best’ time for age

An “incredible” 90-year-old runner who completed a 10-kilometre race in just over an hour is believed to have set a world best time for his age.

Ian Winship was “delighted” when he recorded a time of one hour, four minutes and 37 seconds at the Cumbernauld 10k run on September 13.

Mr Winship, a former paratrooper and steeplejack who lives in the North Lanarkshire town, took part in the community event along with his daughter Fiona Fleming and grandson Kyle Fleming.

Mr Fleming explained that it was not the first time the “three generations” of runners had taken part, but they were nevertheless amazed by the grandfather’s achievement.

Scottish Athletics has said Mr Winship’s achievement is considered a “world best” in the M90 category rather than a “world record”, as non-professional road running events are not recorded with sufficient precision.

While there are no professional organisations which officially ratify runs in the M90 category, there have been no reports of any 90-year-old getting a faster time.

Mr Winship’s “remarkable” time has been hailed as an inspiration to other masters runners in Scotland.

Born in 1936, Ian WInship says regular exercise is the only secret to his strong performance (Neil Pooran/PA)

Mr Winship told Press Association that he was emotional and “stood greetin'” when he found out his time at the end of the race.

He said: “You can’t get your mind around a world record – a wee guy fae Cumbernauld.

“It’s just unbelievable. Cumbernauld might be famous now because of me!”

Asked for his secret to such a strong performance, he says the only trick is “exercise” and enjoying the companionship it can bring.

The 90-year-old, who became a steeplejack after his time in the Army, has a regimen of long walks each day.

He said: “I’ve got a purpose, I want to stay alive.

“If I sit in the house I’ll vegetate. I must meet people.”

Mr Winship, a veteran of the Suez Crisis who jumped into Egypt near Port Said in 1956, says his next challenge will be to “live to 100”.

Mr Fleming told the Press Association his grandfather was in astounding health for his age: “He gets up every morning, goes to get his paper, goes to get his coffee. He does 20,000 steps a day.

“It’s incredible.”

Mr Winship’s next goal is to ‘live to 100’ (Neil Pooran/PA)

Mr Fleming said his grandfather has always told his family: “I run because it keeps me sane, keeps me fit and it keeps me out of trouble.”

The 26-year-old runner, who placed third in the race, said his grandfather inspired him to take to the track.

He continued: “That’s always stuck with me. Every time I see him running, that’s what I think about.

“He lost his wife years ago, and I think it just keeps him going.”

Following his achievement at the Cumbernauld 10k, Mr Winship was “delighted” with his result, though a little “wobbly” after the finish line.

Paramedics came and offered him a wheelchair, which the 90-year-old promptly refused.

The Cumbernauld 10k is organised by North Lanarkshire Council.

Kenneth Duffy, provost of North Lanarkshire, said: “My huge congratulations to Ian on his outstanding achievement at this year’s Cumbernauld 10K event.

“What a hero he is! I’m sure everyone will be inspired by his determination, commitment and enthusiasm.

“To complete a 10k at 90 years of age is a remarkable accomplishment, let alone complete it in such an impressive time.”

Photo of Ian Winship taken around 1956 (Family handout/PA) PA Media - Family handout

Geraldine Woods, convener of communities at the council, said: “Ian’s performance at this year’s event, along with his dedication and positive attitude, is an inspiration to people of all ages.

“His achievements are a great example of the strong community spirit and active lifestyles that events such as North Lanarkshire’s Cumbernauld 10k help to encourage.”

This year marked the nineteenth staging of the event, which attracts runners of all ages and abilities. The race starts and finishes at Broadwood Stadium.

In 2018, the event was named Scotland’s 10k of the year at the National Running Awards.

A spokesman for Scottish Athletics said: “We are delighted to hear of Ian’s great run.

“That’s remarkable in that age category and, as lots of people run 10k and 5k, I am sure the time will resonate. And surprise!

“Scottish Masters athletes are brilliant at the moment in various age groups.

“We have seen a number of world and British records on the track in recent months and world bests on the road, too, although these can be difficult to confirm.

“Athletics can be for life if that’s what you want and performances like this one by Ian at 90 really are inspirational. Well done!”