Stephen King, famous author and longtime Donald Trump critic, has posted a sarcastic response on social media to the US President banning some media outlets from the White House.

Trump announced on social media on Friday (18 September) he was "proud" to ban CNN, Politico and MS NOW "from the White House as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS".

And King posted a sarcastic 14 word response to this on X / Twitter.

The author posted: "If you don't like the news, ban it. Why not? It works in Russia."

When announcing the ban, Trump claimed MS NOW had rebranded from MSNBC "due to lack of viewership and credibility" and Politico were "the recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 million dollar subscription, an all time record, directly from the United States Government under crooked Joe Biden".

"Media outlets shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they're covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America," he added.

"Other fake news media outlets to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump has frequently clashed with media outlets and reporters that hold him to account, attempting to impose or threaten bans if he doesn't like that they're rightfully scrutinising his words and actions.

Reporters at a press conference in the Oval Office on Friday reminded him the First Amendment protects the freedom of the press, meaning government and officials cannot generally censor, ban or punish outlets or reporters for publishing information, opinions or ideas.

CNN shared a response to the ban on social media.

A spokesperson said: "CNN stands fully behind our White House team and their fair and accurate reporting.

"We have a right under the US constitution to do that reporting without hindrance or interference from the government.

"Should the ban which President Trump threatened to go ahead, it would be an illegal assault on that fundamental and constitutionally-protected right."

Politico also shared a response.

A social media post said: "Politico will continue to fairly report on this White House and future ones. We will vigorously defend our First Amendment rights against any attempt to restrict them.

"The claims that Politico received government subsidies are false and have been thoroughly debunked."

A MS NOW statement said: "Earlier this morning MS NOW journalists were denied access to the White House grounds. The White House belongs to the American people and the decisions made inside are funded by our tax dollars.

"MS NOW intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy.

"We stand firmly behind our anchors, our reporters and our newsroom. We will continue to report on the President, the administration, and the issues that impact the American people."

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