Donald Trump has posted his "top 25 accomplishments of term three" on his Truth Social platform which has been reposted on X / Twitter - and he's being absolutely obliterated for it.

The first thing to note is that the US President is calling this "term three" yet this is only his second, and what should constitutionally be last, term in office.

Although some of the "accomplishments" are factually correct such as "making English the official language of the United States", as you'd probably expect, most are questionable, exaggerated or fabricated.

For example, one of the US President's "accomplishments" is "secured commitments for $19.2 trillion of new investments in the United States" - but there is no basis for this number and the White House has never been able to explain it when asked repeatedly about it by media outlets.

An example of one being exaggerated is Trump saying "more Americans are working today than at any time in the history of our country" which is technically correct when looking at raw numbers as the American population is as big as it ever has been - but as a percentage of the population, the rate is below historic highs.

This was reposted by The Kobeissi Letter on X / Twitter and in the comments, Trump is being absolutely obliterated for it.

One said: "Apparently is an achievement to use the National Guard in American cities 🥴"

Another commented: "Okay. He can call it term three all we wants. What were his accomplishments for term two then?"

One posted: "This is like when I used Courier New font to hit my page goals on my college essays."

"Like three of those are good," added another.

One posted a meme from SpongeBob SquarePants of Krusty's daughter Pearl giving her father a document that continues to unravel with the caption: "Now the list of failures..."

Another commented: "Number 13 is hilarious because nothings price can drop by more than 100 per cent."

That specific "accomplishment" said: "Secured most favoured nation agreements to reduce the cost of many prescription drugs by price differences of 300, 400, 500 and 600 per cent."

One questioned: "Where on this list does doubling the price of gas go?"

And another commented: "What do you mean term three, it's second term. Third term illegal."

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