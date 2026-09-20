Barack Obama warning resurfaces after Donald Trump's media ban decision

A resurfaced clip of Barack Obama seemingly blasting Donald Trump's administration has gone viral after the current US president banned certain media outlets from being able to attend and report from the White House.

Trump announced on social media on Friday (18 September) he was "proud" to ban CNN, Politico and MS NOW "from the White House as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS".

All three outlets have publicly condemned the decision and have confirmed their reporters have since been denied access to the White House. A number of other publications have posted messages of support and solidarity with them.

And a clip of Obama speaking during an appearance at Hamilton College in upstate New York from April 2025 has resurfaced and gone viral.

"Imagine I had done any of this," Obama said. "I just want to be clear on this. Imagine if I had pulled Fox News' credentials from the press corps. You're laughing but this is what's happening.

"Imagine if I had said to law firms that were representing parties that were upset with policies my administration had initiated that 'you would not be allowed into government buildings. We will punish you economically from dissenting from the Affordable Care Act or the Iran deal. We will ferret out students who protest against my policies'.

"It's unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behaviour like that from me, or a whole bunch of my predecessors.

"I say this not on a partisan basis, this has to do with something more precious which is who are we as a country and what values do we stand for?"

Donald Trump supporters claim Barack Obama's administration banned a Fox News reporter but the situations are very different / Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Did Barack Obama's administration ban a Fox News reporter?

Obama's administration and Fox News did have a feud which came to a head in October 2009 when the Treasury Department tried to leave out a Fox News reporter from a multi-network press pool that was planned to interview the then Special Master for TARP Executive Compensation.

A ban lasted only for a few hours before the reporter was allowed back into the pool following protests from other outlets and the interview went ahead with the affected reporter included.

So the Obama administration did attempt to exclude an individual from one particular interview but this decision was reversed and a sustained ban on Fox News did not happen.

Whereas in the case with Trump, CNN, Politico and MS NOW reporters appear to be banned on a more permanent basis.

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