Runner, 90, who set ‘world best’ 10K time for his age receives trophy

A 90-year-old runner who is believed to have set the world best 10K time for his age has been presented with a trophy for his achievement.

Ian Winship has been hailed as an “inspiration” after he recorded a time of 1:04:37 one hour at the Cumbernauld 10K run on September 13.

On Tuesday, he returned to the race’s start point at Broadwood Stadium, where he was presented with a special trophy for the over-90s category.

Mr Winship told Press Association he was grateful but felt “embarrassed” at receiving the trophy.

You can’t get your mind around a world record – a wee guy fae Cumbernauld. It’s just unbelievable. Cumbernauld might be famous now because of me Ian Winship, veteran runner

Cumnernauld is “an ideal place for running”, he said, adding: “You’re surrounded by trees and forests.

“I try to do 20,000 steps every day, I think that’s what’s keeping me going. I also watch what I eat.

“It’s been a hard effort, but it’s been worth it.”

Earlier, Mr Winship told the Press Association that he was emotional and “stood greetin’” when he found out his time at the end of the race.

He said: “You can’t get your mind around a world record – a wee guy fae Cumbernauld.

“It’s just unbelievable. Cumbernauld might be famous now because of me.”

The 90-year-old, who became a steeplejack after serving in the Army, has a routine of long walks each day.

He said: “I’ve got a purpose, I want to stay alive.

“If I sit in the house I’ll vegetate. I must meet people.”

Mr Winship is a veteran of the Suez Crisis who parachuted into Egypt near Port Said in 1956.

The Cumbernauld 10K is organised by North Lanarkshire Council.

The event’s manager, Stuart Smith, said: “To be honest, we never considered having an over-90s trophy, but then we hadn’t factored in Ian and all his incredible achievements.

“It’s great that we were able to present him with his trophy today.”

North Lanarkshire’s provost, Kenneth Duffy, who presented the trophy, said: “It was a real privilege to present Ian with his trophy.

“To complete a 10K at the age of 90 is an outstanding achievement, and to do it in a world-best time for his age group makes it even more remarkable.

“Ian is an inspiration, and North Lanarkshire is incredibly proud of him.”

Geraldine Woods, convener of communities at the council, added: “Ian is a true inspiration to everyone who hears about his incredible achievements.

“His positive approach to life is an example to us all and reflects the strong community spirit that events such as North Lanarkshire’s Cumbernauld 10K aim to promote.”

This year marked the 19th staging of the event, which attracts runners of all ages and abilities.

The race starts and finishes at Broadwood Stadium.