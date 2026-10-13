Jake Paul suggests leftists are jobless in MAGA rally speech and it backfires

Former YouTuber Jake Paul seemed to suggest those on the left who protest Donald Trump are jobless in a MAGA rally speech.

Doing nothing to help the Trump administration’s reputation for being the most unserious government the US has had, the president was joined by influencer and boxer Jake Paul at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio.

Paul appeared to travel with Trump onboard Air Force One from the White House to the rally, which itself was at one point interrupted by a protester in the crowd. Paul later gave a speech with his mother standing by his side.

“My mum is here. She still lives here. A blue collar worker, just like all the people here in Youngstown. I get confused by the left, the protestors. Do they not have jobs? It’s all they do is carry signs around while we’re doing the work,” Paul told the crowd.

He continued: “We face evil. We face these people who are willing to do anything to destroy us. All they do is talk on Twitter, but Twitter fingers never build the country … the woke socialist movement that we face has never built a country.”

His appearance there didn’t go down too well with some.

“This is the cringiest collapse of a nation in real time,” one person argued.

Someone mocked: “‘Twitter fingers never built the country’ says a man whose entire career is posting until a retiree agrees to fight him.”

Another pointed out: “This is such a funny thing to say about protesting a rally *specifically.* Every attendee there found time to be there too!”

“Jake Paul built a career making an ass of himself on the internet, and now he's lecturing Americans about productivity. The lack of self-awareness is breathtaking,” argued another.

Someone else posted an image of the January 6 insurrection and wrote: “Weird, this was a Wednesday work day.”

Another suggested: “He’s speaking to a crowd of people that skipped their jobs, if they have one, to watch an old man make s**t up.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.