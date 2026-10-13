Kacey Musgraves expertly clapped back at Kristi Noem in the most hilarious way

Country singer Kacey Musgraves clapped back at Kristi Noem in the most hilarious way after showing support for a Democrat senate candidate.

In Texas, one of the most closely-fought midterm election battles is taking place between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico.

On the campaign trail, US president Donald Trump has visited Texas three times in one month to back Paxton, meanwhile Talarico was hosted by Texas native Musgraves at one of her concerts.

Talarico shared images of himself with the singer, which appeared to ruffle the feathers of former US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem who wrote: “I’ll take @ellalangleymsic (American country singer-songwriter) over Kacey Musgraves any day.

“And if I’m choosin’ Texas, I’ll take Ken Paxton over James Talarico.”

But, it was Musgraves who had the last laugh and poked fun at Noem’s controversial dog-shooting past in the process.

Musgraves responded: “I don’t think you have a dog in this fight but if you did you would have shot it.”

“OH MY DAYS,” someone responded to the clap back.

Another wrote: “Kacey Musgraves with the absolute DAGGER.”

Someone else joked: “911, I'd like to report a murder.”

One person wrote: “God, I love this woman.”

Another person pointed out: “Did you see Ella Langley also untagged herself from Kristi’s post lmao.”

“First the Russian bot centers get taken out and now the country singers are turning. Republicans going THROUGH IT,” another argued.

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